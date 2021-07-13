ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21.

