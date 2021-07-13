Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.26 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,421,735 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.60. The firm has a market cap of £22.30 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.