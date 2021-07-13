Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 4,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,376. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

