Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Alkermes comprises 1.5% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.20% of Alkermes worth $65,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 425.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after buying an additional 177,736 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 176.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 83,935 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $1,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,378. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

