Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $34.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,752.96. The stock had a trading volume of 116,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,356.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,759.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.