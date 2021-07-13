Armistice Capital LLC Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 316.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. The Clorox comprises 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of The Clorox worth $48,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

