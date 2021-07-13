Armistice Capital LLC Invests $21.54 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 278,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. 2,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

