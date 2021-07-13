Armistice Capital LLC Invests $50.18 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,179,000. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 1.2% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $210.44. 3,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.