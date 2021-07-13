Armistice Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,603,277 shares during the period. Vanda Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.83% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $57,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 176,123 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 937,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

VNDA remained flat at $$19.90 during trading on Tuesday. 6,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

