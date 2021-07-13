ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $7,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 636,129 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 543,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 202,933 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 2,421,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

