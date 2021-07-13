Arweave (AR) Price Tops $10.14 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $10.14 or 0.00031385 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $338.62 million and $10.18 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030754 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

