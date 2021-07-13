Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Short Interest Down 98.5% in June

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 491,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ACND stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Tuesday. 1,839,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,185. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,137,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 165.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 157,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 1,398.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 236,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 220,882 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

