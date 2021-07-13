Asch Reaches Market Cap of $760,979.15 (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Asch has a total market cap of $760,979.15 and $1,313.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Asch has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00114656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00159037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.33 or 0.99966355 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00956241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Asch

Asch was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Asch's total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

