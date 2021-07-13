Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) were down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 58,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,325,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASXC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $585.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

