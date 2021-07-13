Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AHT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 40,664,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,636,848. The company has a market cap of $298.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.51.
Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.
AHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $405,846.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
