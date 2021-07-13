Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AHT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 40,664,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,636,848. The company has a market cap of $298.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

AHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $405,846.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

