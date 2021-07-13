Ashok Mishra Sells 1,733 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 1,733 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $10,831.25.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ashok Mishra sold 6,152 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $40,357.12.

On Friday, May 21st, Ashok Mishra sold 14,886 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $98,545.32.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $31,950.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 26,384 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $182,577.28.

NYSE:INOD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 37,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,597. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

