Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $321.99

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $321.99 and last traded at $321.93, with a volume of 2136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASHTY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.34.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

