ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,193 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of ASML worth $349,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $1,564,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $706.78. 16,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.05. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The stock has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

