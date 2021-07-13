Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPU. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of ASPU opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

