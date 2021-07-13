Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPU. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of ASPU opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.16.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.