Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Short Interest Update

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle alerts:

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 284,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,567. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.