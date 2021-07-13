ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cheuvreux lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASAZY opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

