Asure Software, Inc. (NYSE:ASUR) Director William Carl Drew Purchases 20,000 Shares

Asure Software, Inc. (NYSE:ASUR) Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00.

NYSE:ASUR opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.25.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

