At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is CAS Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645,000 shares during the quarter. At Home Group makes up about 16.2% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned about 16.94% of At Home Group worth $317,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in At Home Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $70,057.20. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,590 shares of company stock worth $1,158,888. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

HOME stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. 48,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

