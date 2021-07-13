Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 1,633.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ATTO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

