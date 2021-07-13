Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Update

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. 1,259,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,561. Athene has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

