Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,165. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlas by 149.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,898 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 300,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth about $13,270,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.