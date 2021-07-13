Atlas Protocol Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $143,910.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00113941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,757.06 or 1.00268906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.00963650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars.

