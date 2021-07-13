Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a growth of 2,330.9% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 389,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 108.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63,083 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 41,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $338.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

