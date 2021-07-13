Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEXAY. lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Atos stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,123. Atos has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

