Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEXAY. HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 target price on Atos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of AEXAY stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 47,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atos has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

