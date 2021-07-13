Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 134,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,252,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $704.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

