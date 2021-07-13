Atossa Therapeutics (NYSE:ATOS) Shares Up 5.5%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATOS)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.90. 135,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,975,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NYSE:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

