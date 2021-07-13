Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.75% of Atrion worth $20,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 199,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $612.00. 399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $610.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.10. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $567.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

