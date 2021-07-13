ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.18. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$37.18, with a volume of 183,238 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target (up from C$37.00) on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. Equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

