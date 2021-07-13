Attila Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market capitalization of $19.33 million and approximately $146,314.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00052819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.54 or 0.00882805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005408 BTC.

ATT is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

