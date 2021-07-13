aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel Acquires 50,000 Shares

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00.

LIFE stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.33.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

