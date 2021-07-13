Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 130,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,420,271 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

