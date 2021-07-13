Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NYSE:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NYSE:ADP) to post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.91. 1,025,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,906. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $204.84.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

