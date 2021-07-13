AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report sales of $5.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the lowest is $5.61 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of AN opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,493.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

