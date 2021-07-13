Auxier Asset Management Buys 1,235 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.50. 360,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,346,170 shares of company stock valued at $763,628,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

