Auxier Asset Management Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 468.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.14. The company had a trading volume of 431,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,315,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

