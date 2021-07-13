Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,116 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.43. 133,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,500. The company has a market capitalization of $336.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

