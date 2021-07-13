Avangrid (AGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGR opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

