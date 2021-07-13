Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Down 99.0% in June

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

AVTR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. 2,467,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14. Avantor has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,953.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock worth $109,411,655. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

