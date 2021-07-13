Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAH. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

AVAH opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $417.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.