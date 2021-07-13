Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAR) EVP Acquires $149,965.00 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAR) EVP Veresh Sita acquired 1,685 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $149,965.00.
Shares of NYSE:CAR opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.
About Avis Budget Group
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.