Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAR) EVP Acquires $149,965.00 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAR) EVP Veresh Sita acquired 1,685 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $149,965.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAR opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

