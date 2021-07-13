Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 983.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VIVXF stock remained flat at $$0.33 on Tuesday. Avivagen has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

