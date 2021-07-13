Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 983.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of VIVXF stock remained flat at $$0.33 on Tuesday. Avivagen has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36.
Avivagen Company Profile
