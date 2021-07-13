AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 644,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. AVP has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About AVP

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

