Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) & PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Financial Review

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Aware alerts:

This table compares Aware and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -65.54% -17.18% -15.41% PagerDuty -35.19% -21.75% -9.76%

This is a summary of current ratings for Aware and PagerDuty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A PagerDuty 0 5 8 0 2.62

PagerDuty has a consensus target price of $46.31, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Given PagerDuty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Aware.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aware and PagerDuty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $11.31 million 6.96 -$7.61 million N/A N/A PagerDuty $213.56 million 16.47 -$68.90 million ($0.87) -48.32

Aware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PagerDuty.

Risk and Volatility

Aware has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PagerDuty beats Aware on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc. provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. The company also provides Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system; AFIX suite of products for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; BioSP biometric services platform; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; and Indigo, a cloud-based biometric API and turnkey service. In addition, it offers program management and software engineering services, including project planning and management; system and architecture design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software portfolio enables government agencies and commercial entities to enrol, identify, authenticate, and enable using biometrics, such as fingerprints, faces, irises, and voices. The company sells its products through systems integrators, original equipment manufacturers, value added resellers, and partners, as well as directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.