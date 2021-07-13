Axe Hits Market Cap of $229,738.78 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $229,738.78 and $71,162.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

